Job Squad: April 5, 2019

WSIL -- There are several openings in this week's Job Squad report.

We begin with Volkswagen of Marion . The company has four openings right now.

Product and Technology Specialist

$10,000 signing bonus

? Base salary $500 weekly

? Ten different monthly bonus programs

? Four different annual bonus programs

? Paid vacation & holidays

? Monthly stipend to offset group insurance plan

? Available dental, life, vision, and disability insurance

Overview of job:

? Greet customers promptly

? Stay current with vehicle inventory

? Assist in appraisal process

? Be informed and complete all training provided

? Attend all sales meetings

? Maintain 100% certification

? Advise customers on vehicle platforms, options, trim and powertrain choices.

? Assist in resolving customer complaints

? Follow up with customers before, during and after the sale.

Parts Advisor

Overview of job:

? Quote accurately and order parts from the vw parts catalog.

? Maintain records of all special order parts

? Restock drawer and shelves

? Maintain the warranty return parts inventory

? Provide fast and courteous service

? List and price out parts on repair orders and counter tickets

? Properly input loss and sales into inventory control system

? Conduct a perpetual inventory check

? Maintain parts catalog, price schedule and other technical information and bulletins

Benefits:

? Competitive wage

? Paid vacation and holidays

? Monthly stipend to offset group insurance plan

? Available dental, life, vision and disability insurance

Service Technician

Overview of job:

? Perform routine oil changes

? Mounting and balancing tires

? Other basic maintenance as needed

? Lift up to 30+ pounds

? Ability to stoop, kneel, crawl, reach, and handle parts and equipment

? Detail based communication with parts department to get materials

Benefits:

? Pay based on experience

? Paid vacation & holidays

? Monthly stipend to offset group insurance plan

? Available dental, life, vision and disability insurance

Receptionist

Responsibilities:

? Greet customers upon entry in dealership

? Do follow up calls on service customers

? File documents

? Copy and scan documents

? Send emails

? Update paperwork

? Run reports from the CRM

? Pick up and purchase dealership supplies

? Answer incoming calls and direct appropriately

? Refill and clean snack area

? Assist both sales and service customers as needed

Benefits:

? Competitive wages

? Paid vacation & holidays

? Monthly stipend to offset group life insurance plan

? Available dental, life, vision and disability insurance

You can apply in person at Volkswagen of Marion (4403 W Deyoung St. Marion), call Julie Anderson at (618) 551-5100 or send her an email here.

Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour in Makanda is looking for part-time tour guides. Must be in good physical health and have an outgoing personality and a good sense of humor. No experience is necessary. Call (618) 922-0570 or visit their website.

The City of Carbondale is hosting an employment fair. It is Wednesday (April 10) from 9 a.m. until noon at the Carbondale Civic Center. Dozens of employers will be on hand. Come dressed for an interview and bring plenty of resumes.

This week's Dream Job is for vegans. A British company wants to hire someone to travel the world eating vegan meals. Vibrant Vegan Company is hiring a "Director of Taste" to visit locations including India, Turkey, Mexico, China and Japan. The pay is $66,000 plus all expenses paid. They're looking for someone with experience in the food business. All travel, accommodations and food expenses will be covered by Vibrant Vegan Company. You can learn more here.