Man's claim gives false hope in yearslong missing boy case

CINCINNATI (AP) - A day of false hope has given way to questions about why a man would claim to be an Illinois boy who disappeared eight years ago.

The FBI declared the man's story a hoax Thursday one day after he identified himself to authorities as Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

Newport Police Chief Tom Collins identified the man to ABC as 23-year-old ex-convict Brian Rini of Medina, Ohio, who was released from prison less than a month ago after serving more than a year.

The man had told police he's Timmothy and escaped from men who held him captive.

Timmothy vanished after his mother killed herself at a hotel and left a note saying her son was safe with people who would care for him and would never be found.

