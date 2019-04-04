PawFest to begin gathering supplies in late April

MT. VERNON -- Animal lovers, listen up, PawFest, presented by SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, needs your help gathering supplies before the event.

PawFest is holding a supply drive benefiting the Jefferson County Animal Control beginning the last week of April through the event. Boxes will be set up at area businesses collecting donations of dog and cat food, cat litter, cleaning supplies, flea control and worm medication, hand sanitizer, gloves, paper towels, and other items. A list of businesses accepting donations will be announced soon.

PawFest will be held at Veteran's Park on Sunday, June 2nd from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The day will feature pets up for adoption from the Jefferson County Animal Control and other area shelters, and the animals will be available to be taken home that day.

PawFest is also still searching for vendors of all kinds. In previous years, vendors have sold jewelry, stuffed animals, dog water bottles, pet nutrition and treats, information on pet related services, pet house decor, bird houses, dog collars, toys, and other pet-related products.

If interested in becoming a vendor, please contact the Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau at (618) 242-3151.