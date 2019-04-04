Hundreds of high schoolers attend World Languages Day at SIU

CARBONDALE -- Several hundred area high school students immersed themselves today in different cultures.

SIU hosted a large culture and language fair known as World Languages Day. The students attended various presentations on languages and cultures, a zumba lesson, a talent show, and a linguistic "panic" room.

The event is geared toward high school students studying foreign languages.

Organizer and Spanish Lecturer, Maria Bell says it's great for the students to get this kind of experience while still thinking about college, "They come here just to have a day, a fun day. We want to expose them to the cultures, to the languages, and of course we want them to visit the campus and ... be thinking of maybe one day coming here."

Organizers say nearly 650 students from 15 school districts attended.