ISP handling crash on I-57 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ISP handling crash on I-57

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Illinois State Police (ISP) say troopers are currently handling a crash involving a semi on I-57 southbound milepost 80.

The left lane is currently closed while crews clean up debris.

The lane closure is anticipated to last for several hours.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.