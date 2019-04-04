Temperatures will warm up this weekend but the chance for rain w - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Temperatures will warm up this weekend but the chance for rain will stick around

WSIL -- Light rain continues to move through the region tonight with more rain on tap for the weekend.  

It was a dreary day with cool temperatures and light rain that will likely linger into the early morning hours.  However, Friday looks to be a cloudy but mostly dry day with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s.  

The weekend will bring us a big warm up along with more rain chances.  Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 70s.  The best chance to enjoy time outdoors or to get any yard work done will being during the day on Saturday.  The chance for showers and storms will return late Saturday night and stick around through the remainder of the weekend. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow on News 3 This Morning.  

