Local cheer team gets bid to compete in national cheer competition

CARBONDALE -- The Ultimate Cheer team in Carbondale will be competing at the D2 summit at Disney World next month. The D2 summit is one of the most prestigious cheer competitions in the country.

Maggie Elson, a cheerleader on the team, says her routine isn't very easy to learn, "It takes a lot to learn that stuff so it's not just couple dance moves and stuff."

The Ultimate Cheer team head coach, Jen Melton, has been training the girls. She says she's very proud for getting the invitation.

"This is the first season that they were open to accepting bids were really excited that they won a bid," said Melton.

She credits their dedication and hard work, "I've been encouraging them that they can do it if they work really really hard they could attained whatever they wanted to attain and so for me I just feel very proud it was the work ethic that got them there."

Madi Herzog, another cheerleader on the team, says winning the bid was a dream come true and they're doing to try their best to take home the winning prize.

"I kinda wanted to go to summit-- the competition at Disney-- my whole time cheering. So four years of working up to it, and then finally getting to go is really awesome," said Herzog.

That summit takes place May 10-12 at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.