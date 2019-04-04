Big data lecture series brings expertise to SIU

CARBONDALE -- Part of a lecture series on "Big Data" took place at Morris Library on the SIU campus Thursday.

The lecture was made possible through a grant from Sigma Xi, which is a scientific research society that has a chapter on campus at SIU.

The grant was aimed at bringing in speakers to present research that they are doing on "Big Data", but also to interact and help SIU use and apply large data sets.

On Thursday, Cavin Ward-Caviness visited to present his work, and help students and staff better understand how to work with large amounts of information.

SIU professors say large data sets are becoming more and more common with the evolution of technology and they want their university to stay on top of it. For that reason, officials with SIU say it’s always good to interact with, and learn from professionals outside the University.