Prom dress giveaway April 6 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE -- Southern Illinois prom-goers can get the dress of their dreams for free Saturday, April 6 at Two Bugs and a Bean children's resale boutique in Carbondale.

The store is located in the Murdale Shopping Center and the giveaway is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Area high school students may browse through dozens of dresses and choose the perfect one for their high school prom.

Christine O'Dell, one of the organizers of the event, says the dresses have all been donated and there is no charge to recipients, although she is encouraging them to bring the dresses back to be given away next year or to simply pass the dress along to someone else, "Prom is such an exciting tine in a young person's life, but it can be cost prohibitive. We are excited to do what we we can to help alleviate some of that cost."

The giveaway also includes some formal shoes and accessories.

