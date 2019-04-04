SIU dinosaur display grows

CARBONDALE -- Area students will have a voice in naming SIU’s newest dinosaurs.
CARBONDALE -- Area students will have a voice in naming SIU’s newest dinosaurs.
WSIL -- Based on D-N-A results, authorities have determined that a boy found in Kentucky is not Timmothy Pitzen, a child from a Chicago suburb who went missing nearly eight years ago.
WSIL -- Based on D-N-A results, authorities have determined that a boy found in Kentucky is not Timmothy Pitzen, a child from a Chicago suburb who went missing nearly eight years ago.
CARBONDALE -- Southern Illinois prom-goers can get the dress of their dreams for free Saturday, April 6 at Two Bugs and a Bean children's resale boutique in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE -- Southern Illinois prom-goers can get the dress of their dreams for free Saturday, April 6 at Two Bugs and a Bean children's resale boutique in Carbondale.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The U.S. Senate Minority Whip is joining the conversation about enforcing Scott's law in Illinois.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The U.S. Senate Minority Whip is joining the conversation about enforcing Scott's law in Illinois.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has introduced legislation to improve the safety of duck boats, following the tragedy on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo., last summer that claimed 17 lives.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has introduced legislation to improve the safety of duck boats, following the tragedy on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo., last summer that claimed 17 lives.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A union lobbyist who worked just one day as a substitute teacher is entitled to a pension worth potentially tens of thousands of dollars annually, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A union lobbyist who worked just one day as a substitute teacher is entitled to a pension worth potentially tens of thousands of dollars annually, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dan Robbins' son says his father died Monday in Sylvania, Ohio. He was 93.
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dan Robbins' son says his father died Monday in Sylvania, Ohio. He was 93.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Security researchers have uncovered more instances of Facebook user data being publicly exposed on the internet, further underscoring its struggles as it deals with a slew of privacy and other problems.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Security researchers have uncovered more instances of Facebook user data being publicly exposed on the internet, further underscoring its struggles as it deals with a slew of privacy and other problems.
WEST FRANKFORT -- The West Frankfort Fire Department has some new gear.
WEST FRANKFORT -- The West Frankfort Fire Department has some new gear.
CARBONDALE, Ill.-- MOD Pizza is getting ready to start selling slices in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, Ill.-- MOD Pizza is getting ready to start selling slices in Carbondale.