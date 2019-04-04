SIU dinosaur display grows

CARBONDALE -- Area students will have a voice in naming SIU’s newest dinosaurs. Nanu, is a cast of a dinosaur fossil, and stands in the foyer of Browne Auditorium near SIU’s Geology Department. In 2017, the department asked the university’s student body to name its first dinosaur.

That move was met with so much excitement and success, they decided to purchase three baby casts of the same species, and host another naming contest. This time they are asking K-12 students across the region for their naming selections.

Department leaders hope that this will provide a spark of interest in both geology and natural sciences in general. The department says the name Nanu means beauty in Egyptian, which they say is fitting because southern Illinois has been known as "Little Egypt", and also because of the area's natural beauty.