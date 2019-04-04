Perry Co. leaders fear layoffs, four-day work week

FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Illinois State Police say troopers are currently handling a crash involving a semi on I-57 southbound milepost 80.
CARBONDALE -- The Ultimate Cheer team in Carbondale will be competing at the D2 summit at Disney World next month. The D2 summit is one of the most prestigious cheer competitions in the country.
WSIL -- Perry County Clerk Josh Gross will soon take over as the Du Quoin State Fair manager after being appointed by Governor J.B. Pritzker.
PERRY CO. -- Perry County employees could soon see layoffs or four-day work weeks. Treasurer Mary Jane Craft says at least $600,000 needs to be cut from the budget, and those are two options that could help.
CARBONDALE -- Area students will have a voice in naming SIU’s newest dinosaurs.
WSIL -- Based on D-N-A results, authorities have determined that a boy found in Kentucky is not Timmothy Pitzen, a child from a Chicago suburb who went missing nearly eight years ago.
CARBONDALE -- Southern Illinois prom-goers can get the dress of their dreams for free Saturday, April 6 at Two Bugs and a Bean children's resale boutique in Carbondale.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The U.S. Senate Minority Whip is joining the conversation about enforcing Scott's law in Illinois.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has introduced legislation to improve the safety of duck boats, following the tragedy on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo., last summer that claimed 17 lives.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A union lobbyist who worked just one day as a substitute teacher is entitled to a pension worth potentially tens of thousands of dollars annually, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
