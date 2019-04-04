Gross outlines vision for the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

WSIL -- Perry County Clerk Josh Gross will soon take over as the Du Quoin State Fair manager after being appointed by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Gross has been the county clerk for six years, and although he enjoys working elections, his favorite part of the job has been helping residents, "We would have people come into the office and they would be confused. They’ve gotten a letter they don’t know how to respond. They come into us and we kind of take care of them and a lot of times they leave very appreciative."

Gross will be giving his resignation to the county board on its April 18th meeting, "It will be a sad day. I'm leaving behind a family that I've gotten to know and a career that I really enjoy, that being said I love the opportunity."

The opportunity that Gross is speaking of is his new role as manager for the Du Quoin State Fair. Gross found out that he had been appointed by Governor Pritzker on Tuesday's night around 6 p.m.

"It’s been a whirlwind of a couple of days. I'm just now kind of starting to catch my breath and feel a little real. I’m looking forward to it," Gross explains.

He then spread the news to co-workers like Tory Woods, who has worked closely alongside him over the years.

"At first, I was kind of a little hurt but in the same sense I was happy for him," Woods says.

She believes he will set the bar in his new position, "When he wants to see something be pushed through, he's going to work really, really, really hard to get that pushed through."

One of things he would like to see happen is old memories of the state fair being brought back to life such as picnics for local businesses.

"It would be our way of saying thank you. Thank you for working hard to keep southern Illinois where it is," Gross says.

He just wants the fairgrounds to be memorable for his kids, "I want them when they are 41 years old to stand up and say that they remember the Du Quoin State Fair."

Gross will start full-time at the fairgrounds on April 19, just one day after resigning from his county clerk position. His Democrat party still needs to nominate a replacement.