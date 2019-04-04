U.S. Sen. Durbin echoes urgency to obey Scott's Law - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

U.S. Sen. Durbin echoes urgency to obey Scott's Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The U.S. Senate Minority Whip is joining the conversation about enforcing Scott's law in Illinois.

Sen. Dick Durbin, (D-IL), recognized the recent deaths of three Illinois State Troopers on the Senate floor today. He reflected on their legacies before Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"Scott's law requires drivers to slow down, and, if possible, move over when they see a parked squad car, fire engine or ambulance with flashing lights," said Durbin. "If you can't change lanes, slow down, proceed cautiously-- that's what the law says."

Sixteen troopers have been struck by vehicles so far in 2019. Christopher Lambert, Brooke Jones-Story, and Gerald Ellis all died.

Troopers Lambert and Jones-Story were killed while standing on the shoulder outside of their squad cars. Ellis was killed when a drunk driver hit his car head-on while traveling the wrong way on the highway.

Trooper Ellis' services are planned for Friday in Grayslake, Ill. at the College of Lake County. Ellis grew up in Macomb and graduated from Western Illinois University. He served with the U.S. Army Reserves and joined the state police in 2008. He is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

Drivers who violate Scott's Law can lose their license and face fines up to $10,000.

