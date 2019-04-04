Missouri man sentenced for taking nude photos of 6-year-old - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man sentenced for taking nude photos of 6-year-old

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 28-year-old man from Gasconade County was sentenced to 25 years in prison for taking nude pictures of a 6-year-old.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Michael Foster, of Owensville, was sentenced Wednesday for taking nude pictures of the boy and sharing them with an undercover police officer in Australia.

Foster's home was searched in March 2018 after police contacted Homeland Security. His plea says investigators found nude pictures of children on Foster's computers, a thumb drive and cellphone.

Foster also admitted possessing other images containing child porn.

He pleaded guilty in December to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of transporting child porn.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend 30 years in prison and Foster's lawyer agreed to recommend 25 years.

