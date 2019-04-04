New pizza place coming to Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New pizza place coming to Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill.-- MOD Pizza is getting ready to start selling slices in Carbondale.

According to the City of Carbondale Facebook page the restaurant will move into the former Verizon Wireless store next to AMC Theaters on E. Main Street.

MOD makes individually sized artisan pizzas on demand.

Leaders did not say how soon the new business would open.

