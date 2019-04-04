Missouri bill would excuse those 75 and older from jury duty - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri bill would excuse those 75 and older from jury duty

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Older residents of Missouri could be excused from jury duty under legislation passed by the state Senate.

The bill approved Thursday would allow anyone age 75 or older to ask a court to get out of jury duty. The legislation requires a judge to grant the request.

The exemption would be added to a list of a half-dozen other categories of people who can be excused from jury duty. Those include nursing mothers, health care providers and people for whom jury duty would impose an extreme physical or financial hardship.

The legislation now goes to the House.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.