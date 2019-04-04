West Frankfort Fire Department receives new equipment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

West Frankfort Fire Department receives new equipment

By Mandy Robertson
WEST FRANKFORT -- The West Frankfort Fire Department has some new gear.

The department recently purchased 18 new air packs. The packs provide firefighters with fresh, compressed air and come with built-in thermal imaging units to help locate victims during a fire. 

The new units will replace current air packs that are 15 years old and nearing the end of their life span.  

In addition, the department also purchased equipment designed to help locate and aid injured or trapped firefighters. 
 

