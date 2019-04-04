Second voluntary retirement program underway at SEMO - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Second voluntary retirement program underway at SEMO

Posted: Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Southeast Missouri State University is offering employees a second voluntary buyout plan in three years.

The Southeast Missourian reports 54 applicants have been approved to participate and are completing paperwork to officially join the program.

The university in Cape Girardeau offered a similar program in 2017. The new program offers 40 percent of a faculty member's base pay as incentive to participate, compared with 35 percent in the first buyout.

Vice president for finance and administration Kathy Mangels said the university didn't intend to offer a second buyout but continuing budget challenges made it necessary.

She said the university has saved $1.5 million for positions that were filled after the 2017 program but the total savings isn't known yet because the last group of employees just retired in December.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.