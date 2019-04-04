Second voluntary retirement program underway at SEMO

CARBONDALE, Ill.-- MOD Pizza is getting ready to start selling slices in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, Ill.-- MOD Pizza is getting ready to start selling slices in Carbondale.
WEST FRANKFORT -- The West Frankfort Fire Department has some new gear.
WEST FRANKFORT -- The West Frankfort Fire Department has some new gear.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Southeast Missouri State University is offering employees a second voluntary buyout plan in three years.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Southeast Missouri State University is offering employees a second voluntary buyout plan in three years.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Security researchers have uncovered more instances of Facebook user data being publicly exposed on the internet, further underscoring its struggles as it deals with a slew of privacy and other problems.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Security researchers have uncovered more instances of Facebook user data being publicly exposed on the internet, further underscoring its struggles as it deals with a slew of privacy and other problems.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Missouri nail company plans to ramp up production after being granted exclusions from tariffs on steel.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Missouri nail company plans to ramp up production after being granted exclusions from tariffs on steel.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Funeral services will take place Saturday for a longtime music educator from Saline County.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Funeral services will take place Saturday for a longtime music educator from Saline County.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- Jefferson County State's Attorney Sean Featherstun tells News 3 he plans to run for re-election as a Republican.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- Jefferson County State's Attorney Sean Featherstun tells News 3 he plans to run for re-election as a Republican.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- Deputies are looking for several people who are wanted on outstanding warrants for charges ranging from drugs to robbery.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- Deputies are looking for several people who are wanted on outstanding warrants for charges ranging from drugs to robbery.
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16 year old girl who was last seen early Saturday morning at her Dawson Springs, Kentucky home.
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16 year old girl who was last seen early Saturday morning at her Dawson Springs, Kentucky home.
WSIL -- The string of dry days ends today with rain making it's return. This morning, rain will struggle to move across the Mississippi River with a lot of dry air to overtake, but eventually the rain will win-out this afternoon.
WSIL -- The string of dry days ends today with rain making it's return. This morning, rain will struggle to move across the Mississippi River with a lot of dry air to overtake, but eventually the rain will win-out this afternoon.