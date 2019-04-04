University of Missouri announces changes in Greek system - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Missouri announces changes in Greek system

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - University of Missouri officials are planning changes designed to reform its troubled fraternities and sororities.

The reforms unveiled Thursday come two years after a consultant found ineffective policies and risky behavior - including hazing - in the university's Greek system.

The changes include limiting when freshmen can move into fraternities, reducing initiation periods and lowering the timing and length of social events involving alcohol.

The Kansas City Star reports many of the changes will be gradually implemented through 2021.

University leaders in 2018 convened an advisory group of more than 40 people to respond to the critical report from consultant Dyad Strategies. The board made recommendations last summer and university leaders have been meeting with students since then to discuss them.

