Southern Illinois state's attorney joining Republicans

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois prosecutor says he's changing political parties for the 2020 election.

Jefferson County State's Attorney Sean Featherstun says he'll run as a Republican next year. He tells TV station WSIL that he's grown apart from the Democratic Party, especially on issues such as gun control.

Featherstun is a Mount Vernon native who was the Jefferson County chief public defender before winning election as state's attorney in 2016.

