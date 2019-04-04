Local company gets tariff waiver, plans to boost production

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Missouri nail company plans to ramp up production after being granted exclusions from tariffs on steel.

The general manager of a Mid Continent Steel & Wire says the company had to cut its workforce from more than 500 to less than 300 after it lost business due to 25 percent steel tariffs put in place by the Trump administration last year.

Mid Continent applied for waivers from the Section 232 tariffs last June.

"This is a great day for our workers, our customers, for Southeast Missouri, and for U.S. manufacturing," said Chris Pratt, operations general manager of Mid Continent. "We knew from the start that we qualified for the exclusions. Now, we can focus on making Magnum, the best nails in the world, here in Poplar Bluff, Missouri."

Pratt says the exclusions will cover nearly 90 percent of the steel his company imports.

"We have been making nails all through the nine and a half months it took for our requests to be granted. We can now methodically ramp up production levels, moving toward the growth path we were on before the tariffs went into effect," Pratt said.

“This announcement is great news for Southeast Missouri,” said U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Missouri). “Mid-Continent now has the opportunity to bring much-needed jobs back to the area and continue on the path to stronger growth in the future. I thank Secretary Ross for reaching the right decision for Mid-Continent and all of its hardworking employees.”