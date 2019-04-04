Local company gets tariff waiver, plans to boost production

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Missouri nail company plans to ramp up production after being granted exclusions from tariffs on steel.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- Funeral services will take place Saturday for a longtime music educator from Saline County.
JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- Jefferson County State's Attorney Sean Featherstun tells News 3 he plans to run for re-election as a Republican.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- Deputies are looking for several people who are wanted on outstanding warrants for charges ranging from drugs to robbery.
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16 year old girl who was last seen early Saturday morning at her Dawson Springs, Kentucky home.
WSIL -- The string of dry days ends today with rain making it's return. This morning, rain will struggle to move across the Mississippi River with a lot of dry air to overtake, but eventually the rain will win-out this afternoon.
WARREN, Ill. (AP) - Hundreds of mourners gathered in a northern Illinois high school gymnasium to remember an Illinois State Police trooper killed when she was struck by a truck during a traffic stop.
CAIRO -- Soon a city in Alexander County will be under new leadership.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.
