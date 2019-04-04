Longtime Harrisburg educator dies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Longtime Harrisburg educator dies

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A longtime educator in Saline County has died.

David Reeves, 77, died Tuesday at his home.

Reeves was a music educator for Harrisburg High School for 30 plus years and an organist for many different local churches. 

Reeves' high school choirs took part in WSIL's "Sounds of the Season" for many years.

Services for Reeves will be held Saturday at Harrisburg High School Davenport Gym with visitation starting at 10 a.m.

Those who wish may sing in an impromptu alumni choir at his service. 
 

