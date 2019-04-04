Missouri man charged with sexually abusing girl at day care

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man has been charged with sexually abusing two children, including one at an in-home day care at his home.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 51-year-old Michael Highfill pleaded not guilty Monday to five felonies, including child molestation, stemming from allegations involving two alleged victims.

Court documents say one of them alleged that Highfill touched her sexually on several occasions in 2007 when she was 4 or 5 at the day care. The other person alleged she was touched inappropriately last year when she was 14.

Prosecutors wrote in a bond document that a third person reported similar accusations. But it doesn't appear he has been charged in connection with those allegations.

Highfill's bond is set at $75,000 bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

