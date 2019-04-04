Jefferson County state's attorney switching political party affiliation

JEFFERSON CO., Ill. -- Jefferson County State's Attorney Sean Featherstun tells News 3 he plans to run for re-election as a Republican.

Featherstun was elected to the state's attorney position as a Democrat back in 2016, but Featherstun says he's grown apart from the party in recent years and sides with Republicans on many issues.

He cited proposed gun control legislation in Illinois as one of the reasons why he's choosing to run as a Republican.

Featherstun plans to run in the Republican primary in 2020.

