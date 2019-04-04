4th person pleads guilty after accomplice killed in robbery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4th person pleads guilty after accomplice killed in robbery

FENTON, Mo. (AP) - A fourth person has pleaded guilty in a home invasion and attempted drug robbery in which an accomplice was killed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 31-year-old Kathleen Marie Hydar entered a guilty plea Wednesday to a methamphetamine conspiracy charge. She also admitted helping plan the Oct. 11, 2017, robbery in which 26-year-old Ramone Thomas was killed.

Prosecutors say Hydar, Thomas and three others planned to steal meth, cash and guns from a trailer in a Jefferson County mobile home park. They arrived in a stolen car but were interrupted after kicking in the door. One of the robbers fired at the homeowner but instead struck Thomas.

The homeowner also was sent to prison because investigators found 5 pounds (2.25 kilograms) of meth after the botched robbery.

