Armed robber who was shot, killed by police identified

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police after he wounded an acquaintance and pointed guns in the direction of an officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police identified the man Wednesday as 18-year-old Kaylon Robinson.

Police said the shooting happened on March 25 after officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment. While there, they heard a muffled gunshot from a nearby apartment. Police say a man then ran out of the apartment carrying two guns. Police say he ignored commands to stop and was shot when he pointed the guns.

Another man was found inside the apartment suffering from a leg wound. He said Robinson robbed him of his gun and shot him as they struggled over the weapon.

