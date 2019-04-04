Rain returns Thursday and there's more chances this weekend

WSIL -- The string of dry days ends today with rain making it's return. This morning, rain will struggle to move across the Mississippi River with a lot of dry air to overtake, but eventually the rain will win-out this afternoon.

The best chance for rain Thursday will come in late in the afternoon and early part of the evening. By about midnight, most of the rain is exiting.

For the most part, Friday will be a dry day, though an isolated shower or two is possible in the afternoon mainly in southeastern Illinois.

A big warm up is in store for us this weekend with some of the warmest weather this spring expected. Saturday brings afternoon temps in the mid 70s with scattered storms becoming likely late Saturday night. Rain sticks around for Sunday with a couple waves of showers and storms likely.

