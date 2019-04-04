Mayor-elect wants re-examination of code of silence case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mayor-elect wants re-examination of code of silence case

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago's mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot wants her former colleagues at the U.S attorney's office to re-examine the acquittals of three police officers accused of covering up the police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

A Cook County circuit associate judge in January found the officers not guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct. Former Officer Joseph Walsh, Officer Thomas Gaffney and former Detective David March were accused of lying in their reports to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of murdering McDonald.

In an interview with NPR's "Morning Edition," Lightfoot says federal prosecutors should reopen their grand jury investigation and if they determine there are no civil rights violations they can bring against the officers, "they need to have a fulsome grand jury report."

Martin Preib of the Fraternal Order of Police says Lightfoot's appeal is "disappointing."

Check out the AP's complete coverage of the Laquan McDonald case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.