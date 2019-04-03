Kentucky teen reported missing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky teen reported missing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to the sheriff's department, Adrienne Toy was last seen Wednesday in the area of Homewood Avenue.

Toy is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Adrienne is, you can call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 444-4719.

