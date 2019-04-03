Curves in Benton holding 21st annual food drive

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.
WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.
BENTON -- Curves in Benton is holding its 21st annual food drive.
BENTON -- Curves in Benton is holding its 21st annual food drive.
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16 year old girl who was last seen early Saturday morning at her Dawson Springs, Kentucky home.
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16 year old girl who was last seen early Saturday morning at her Dawson Springs, Kentucky home.
WSIL -- The First Judicial Circuit has started a Drug and Veterans court, which is meant to prevent re-incarceration by giving offenders the treatment they need.
WSIL -- The First Judicial Circuit has started a Drug and Veterans court, which is meant to prevent re-incarceration by giving offenders the treatment they need.
ENERGY, Ill. -- One year ago, a tornado ripped through Energy causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to homes and businesses.
ENERGY, Ill. -- One year ago, a tornado ripped through Energy causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to homes and businesses.
NEWPORT, Ky. -- A 14-year-old boy who said he escaped from two kidnappers in Ohio told authorities he is from Illinois, where he went missing nearly eight years ago when his mother apparently took her own life.
NEWPORT, Ky. -- A 14-year-old boy who said he escaped from two kidnappers in Ohio told authorities he is from Illinois, where he went missing nearly eight years ago when his mother apparently took her own life.
CARBONDALE -- The Carbondale campus has made efforts recently to increase their preparedness in case of severe weather or other natural disaster.
CARBONDALE -- The Carbondale campus has made efforts recently to increase their preparedness in case of severe weather or other natural disaster.
WSIL -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will take public comments until April 19, 2019, on its proposal to expand the cleanup at Koppers Wood-Treating Facility in Carbondale.
WSIL -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will take public comments until April 19, 2019, on its proposal to expand the cleanup at Koppers Wood-Treating Facility in Carbondale.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- More men face charges in the shooting of Carbondale Police Officer Trey Harris.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- More men face charges in the shooting of Carbondale Police Officer Trey Harris.