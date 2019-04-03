Curves in Benton holding 21st annual food drive - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Curves in Benton holding 21st annual food drive

BENTON -- Curves in Benton is holding its 21st annual food drive. The fitness center is collecting non-perishable food items for the Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry.

If you donate one bag of non-perishable food to Curves, the gym will wave the $99 service fee to join the gym.

You can also donate cash. Each dollar collected can buy 2 pounds of food. Their goal is to collect 10,000 pounds of food. The last day to donate is Wednesday, April 10.

The donations will be donated to the Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance.

