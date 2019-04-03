Looking back: Energy tornado one year later

ENERGY, Ill. -- One year ago, a tornado ripped through Energy causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to homes and businesses. On Wednesday, News Three revisited the people affected by the storm.

"It would have been easier just to pushed it down and start over, truthfully," said Denise Lawrence, who recently had her damaged building remodeled.

After nearly six months of renovations and six months of trying to find a new business to fill the space, Lawrence says things are finally closer to normal.

Right next door, and also in the path of the tornado, sits Pine Lakes Golf Course. Superintendent Scott Preston says after the tornado hit, it took weeks to clean up the course.

"We lost over 80 trees and we found glass on the fairways and parts of other peoples structures from Hurricane Creek area," said Preston.

Preston says even though they haven't fully recovered, the silver lining was knowing the community had his back.

"There were probably 40 people here wanting to help me tarp roofs and all kinds of stuff. It was just so overwhelming the kind of support. I have to thank every person that came out. I owe all of them debt of gratitude," said Preston.

Both Preston and Lawrence say repairs here are mostly complete.

The same storm that produced the Energy tornado, produced damage through Carterville and Pittsburg before traveling east into Saline County. Galatia and Raleigh both sustained significant damage from a separate EF-2 twister.