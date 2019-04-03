rain_expected_thursday

WSIL -- Rain showers are likely Thursday across the region with the largest chance of rain focused around midday. Thunder is possible but not likely and severe weather is not expected.

Warm conditions will be with us through the weekend.

Small chances of rain exist for Friday and Saturday with a big chance of storms Sunday. Current projections suggest timing of the biggest chances aligns in Sunday morning.

