EPA opens comment period on additional cleanup at former wood treatment plant in Carbondale

CARBONDALE -- The Carbondale campus has made efforts recently to increase their preparedness in case of severe weather or other natural disaster.
CARBONDALE -- The Carbondale campus has made efforts recently to increase their preparedness in case of severe weather or other natural disaster.
WSIL -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will take public comments until April 19, 2019, on its proposal to expand the cleanup at Koppers Wood-Treating Facility in Carbondale.
WSIL -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will take public comments until April 19, 2019, on its proposal to expand the cleanup at Koppers Wood-Treating Facility in Carbondale.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- More men face charges in the shooting of Carbondale Police Officer Trey Harris.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- More men face charges in the shooting of Carbondale Police Officer Trey Harris.
AURORA, Ill. (AP) - Police in the Chicago suburb of Aurora say the department is sending two detectives to the Cincinnati area to investigate a missing child report that could involve an Aurora boy who disappeared in 2011.
AURORA, Ill. (AP) - Police in the Chicago suburb of Aurora say the department is sending two detectives to the Cincinnati area to investigate a missing child report that could involve an Aurora boy who disappeared in 2011.
WSIL -- Two new managers will take over the Illinois State Fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin.
WSIL -- Two new managers will take over the Illinois State Fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin.
WSIL -- Spring trout fishing season begins in Illinois Saturday morning.
WSIL -- Spring trout fishing season begins in Illinois Saturday morning.
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (AP) - A visitation and funeral are set for an Illinois State Police trooper who was killed when a wrong-way driver struck his squad car.
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (AP) - A visitation and funeral are set for an Illinois State Police trooper who was killed when a wrong-way driver struck his squad car.
FRANKLIN CO. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a three vehicle crash on Interstate 57 just north of Sesser.
FRANKLIN CO. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a three vehicle crash on Interstate 57 just north of Sesser.
WSIL -- Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with a 19 other senators, have introduced the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit Enhancement Act. The legislation would increase the tax credit from a $1,050 to $3,000 with a maximum of $6,000 that a family could get back.
WSIL -- Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with a 19 other senators, have introduced the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit Enhancement Act. The legislation would increase the tax credit from a $1,050 to $3,000 with a maximum of $6,000 that a family could get back.
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their home opener against the San Diego Padres.
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their home opener against the San Diego Padres.