More charges filed in Carbondale cop shooting

JACKSON CO., Ill. -- More men face charges in the shooting of Carbondale Police officer Trey Harris.

An indictment filed in November names Xavier Lewis, Xavier McCray and Matthew Dylan Manley.

They're accused of traveling to Carbondale with Alex Karcher to collect on a drug debt in July 2016.

Prosecutors said in the indictment that there were multiple instances of shots fired in Carbondale on July 30 and July 31, 2016 involving Karcher, Lewis, McCray, Manley and others previously convicted in a marijuana drug ring.

Officers Harris and Corey Brinkley chased after a car July 31 following one of those incidents, and prosecutors believe Lewis and McCray were in the vehicle with Karcher when he shot Harris.

Officer Harris lost an eye and lost most of his vision in the other eye.

Karcher pleaded guilty in November, days before Lewis, McCray and Manley were charged. Karcher was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison.

A trial had been scheduled for April 15, but McCray's lawyer filed a motion to continue in March, saying she needed more time to prepare for the trial, especially since prosecutors included 478 people on their potential witness list.

The judge granted that request and set the next hearing for Lewis, McCray and Manley on May 20.