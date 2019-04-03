St. Louis County man admits providing support to terrorist - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis County man admits providing support to terrorist

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County man could face up to 15 years in prison after admitting that he raised money to support terrorists.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis says 44-year-old Ramiz Zijad Hodzic pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count each of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and providing material support to terrorists. Sentencing is June 18.

Hodzic received money from others, including five co-defendants also named in a 2015 indictment. Some of the money went to Abdullah Ramo Pazara, formerly of St. Louis County, who later went to Syria, where he fought and died for ISIS.

Three others have also pleaded guilty in the case, and two others, including Hodzic's wife, have pleaded not guilty.

