Perry County Clerk named Du Quoin State Fair manager

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Two new managers will take over the Illinois State Fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin.

Kevin Gordon will take over the main fair in Springfield. He has previous experience in the role.

"I'm very appreciative of Director Sullivan and Governor Pritzker for this opportunity. I'm excited to come back and work with the Department and the phenomenal state fair staff," says Gordon. "The Illinois State Fairgrounds is a special place and I look forward to getting back and seeing what 2019 holds."

"Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and a genuine appreciation for the Illinois State Fair. Through years of hard work, he has earned the respect of co-workers, exhibitors, vendors and the fair community," says Acting Director of Agriculture John Sullivan. "I'm proud to have Kevin Gordon lead the Illinois State Fair."

Perry County Clerk Josh Gross, who lives in Du Quoin, will now lead the Du Quoin State Fair.

"I would like to thank the people of Perry County for electing me twice to serve as their County Clerk," says Gross. "I look forward to continuing to serve the community and surrounding region in this role and showcasing what the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds has to offer."

"The experience that Josh brings from both the public and private sectors is a welcome addition to the Du Quoin State Fair," says Sullivan. "His personal connection, love for the region, and fresh energy will revitalize a treasure for the community and an economic engine for the entire area. I'm excited to have him leading the Du Quoin State Fair."

"We're excited to welcome Kevin Gordon back to the Illinois State Fair and to have Josh Gross continue his public service at the Du Quoin State Fair," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "Their leadership will be crucial to planning and executing our state's most treasured events. Illinoisans and visitors from around the region will soon enjoy the fruits of their labor at the fairgrounds."

