LGBT progress seen in Lightfoot's win, rise of 'Mayor Pete'

LGBT progress seen in Lightfoot's win, rise of 'Mayor Pete'

By DAVID CRARY
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - "Mayor Pete," as he's known to his fans, is running a surprisingly strong campaign for president. Lori Lightfoot has just won a landslide victory to become Chicago's mayor.

Together, the ascendance of Lightfoot and Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) - two-term mayor of South Bend, Indiana - highlights the remarkable recent progress made by gay and lesbian politicians, to the point where their sexual orientation is either an asset or a non-issue.

Richard Socarides, a former Clinton White House adviser on gay issues, says, "The real news is not that openly gay candidates are successful, but that being openly gay has become irrelevant."

