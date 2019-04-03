Kentucky man charged after toddler son's fire death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky man charged after toddler son's fire death

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been charged with murder and first-degree arson after his toddler son died in a house fire.

Kentucky State Police said 26-year-old Vaughn A. Brock of London, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday in Laurel County and is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center. Bond has not been set.

Police said Joseph Brock was found dead inside the residence after the fire was extinguished early Saturday in Laurel County. The boy would have turned 2 years old in about three weeks.

