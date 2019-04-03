Spring trout fishing season begins Saturday

WSIL -- Spring trout fishing season begins in Illinois Saturday morning.

Fishermen must have Illinois fishing licenses and Inland Trout Stamps to keep the trout. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout every year in bodies of water where trout fishing is allowed during the spring season.

Here are some places in southern Illinois where you can fish for fresh trout:

Jefferson County: Mount Vernon Game Farm Pond

Johnson County: Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake

Massac County: Fairgrounds Pond, Fort Massac State Park

Randolph County: Derby Lake, Sparta (World Shooting and Recreational Complex)

St. Clair County: Frank Holten State Park Main Lake, Jones Park Lake, East St. Louis, Willow Lake at Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area

Wabash County: Beall Woods Lake, Beall Woods State Park

Wayne County: Sam Dale Trout Pond, Sam Dale Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area