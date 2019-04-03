Spring trout fishing season begins Saturday

WSIL -- Two new managers will take over the Illinois State Fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin.
WSIL -- Two new managers will take over the Illinois State Fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin.
WSIL -- Spring trout fishing season begins in Illinois Saturday morning.
WSIL -- Spring trout fishing season begins in Illinois Saturday morning.
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (AP) - A visitation and funeral are set for an Illinois State Police trooper who was killed when a wrong-way driver struck his squad car.
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (AP) - A visitation and funeral are set for an Illinois State Police trooper who was killed when a wrong-way driver struck his squad car.
FRANKLIN CO. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a three vehicle crash on Interstate 57 just north of Sesser.
FRANKLIN CO. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a three vehicle crash on Interstate 57 just north of Sesser.
WSIL -- Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with a 19 other senators, have introduced the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit Enhancement Act. The legislation would increase the tax credit from a $1,050 to $3,000 with a maximum of $6,000 that a family could get back.
WSIL -- Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with a 19 other senators, have introduced the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit Enhancement Act. The legislation would increase the tax credit from a $1,050 to $3,000 with a maximum of $6,000 that a family could get back.
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their home opener against the San Diego Padres.
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their home opener against the San Diego Padres.
WARREN, Ill. (AP) - Services for Trooper Brooke Jones-Story are planned Wednesday afternoon at Warren High School in the northern Illinois town of Warren near the Wisconsin border.
WARREN, Ill. (AP) - Services for Trooper Brooke Jones-Story are planned Wednesday afternoon at Warren High School in the northern Illinois town of Warren near the Wisconsin border.
WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.
WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.
WSIL -- Did you know radar used to track rain and storms can also sometimes pick up on other objects? Wednesday morning, Doppler radar picked up on what we call "roost rings".
WSIL -- Did you know radar used to track rain and storms can also sometimes pick up on other objects? Wednesday morning, Doppler radar picked up on what we call "roost rings".
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- Deputies are looking for several people who are wanted on outstanding warrants for charges ranging from drugs to robbery.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- Deputies are looking for several people who are wanted on outstanding warrants for charges ranging from drugs to robbery.