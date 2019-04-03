Spring trout fishing season begins Saturday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Spring trout fishing season begins Saturday

WSIL -- Spring trout fishing season begins in Illinois Saturday morning.

Fishermen must have Illinois fishing licenses and Inland Trout Stamps to keep the trout. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout every year in bodies of water where trout fishing is allowed during the spring season.

Here are some places in southern Illinois where you can fish for fresh trout:

Jefferson County: Mount Vernon Game Farm Pond
Johnson County: Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake
Massac County: Fairgrounds Pond, Fort Massac State Park
Randolph County: Derby Lake, Sparta (World Shooting and Recreational Complex)
St. Clair County: Frank Holten State Park Main Lake,  Jones Park Lake, East St. Louis, Willow Lake at Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area
Wabash County: Beall Woods Lake, Beall Woods State Park
Wayne County: Sam Dale Trout Pond, Sam Dale Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area

