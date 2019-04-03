National Weather Service recognizes SIUC as "Storm Ready"

CARBONDALE -- The National Weather Service is recognizing SIU as a "Storm Ready" campus.

The Carbondale campus has made efforts recently to increase their preparedness in case of a severe weather event or other natural disaster.

One of the largest improvements SIU has made is the installation of eight "pods" strategically placed around campus. Brad Dillard, director of Plant and Service Operations, explains that the pods act as an audible alert system that can notify the Carbondale campus in an emergency situation.

"The emergency notification system that we installed in 2015 allows us to individually notify parts of campus if we have a more localized area of severe weather or some other type of threat to campus," said Dillard.

Rick Shanklin with the National Weather Service office in Paducah says SIU has been committed to becoming Storm Ready for a while.

“Really, that process started years ago. It has ramped up in recent years. You heard talk about the derecho of 2009, that certainly was an impetus to move things along,” explained Shanklin.

Shanklin says it's important to provide those on campus with multiple ways to receive alerts.

“There are times where the alerts on your cellphone, they don’t make it through for whatever reason. You know, technology’s not perfect. There are times where the alerts on your weather radio don’t make it through for whatever technical reason. So you need to have a minimum of at least one back up way to get warnings.”

Dillard says, as far as notification goes, the campus has come a long way from where it used to be.

“We have text messaging systems that are in place, telephone systems, so we can get the word out in a more timely fashion than technology, in general, allowed to happen back in 2009.”