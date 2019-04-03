Funeral set for Illinois trooper killed in wrong-way crash

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (AP) - A visitation and funeral are set for an Illinois State Police trooper who was killed when a wrong-way driver struck his squad car.

State police say the visitation for 36-year-old Trooper Gerald Ellis will be Thursday afternoon and funeral will be Friday morning at the College of Lake County's James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake. Ellis will have a private burial.

Ellis died early Saturday in the accident along Interstate 94 in northern Illinois. He is the third state trooper to die in a traffic crash so far this year.

State police say Ellis grew up in Macomb and graduated from Western Illinois University. He served with the U.S. Army Reserves and joined the state police in 2008. He is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

