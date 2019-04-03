Former St. Louis officer sentenced in corruption case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former St. Louis officer sentenced in corruption case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former St. Louis police officer has been sentenced to 30 days in federal prison for taking bribes to provide information to a chiropractor.

Mark Taylor is one of four ex-officers implicated in the case. He was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Taylor took bribes in exchange for providing un-redacted accident reports to chiropractor Mitchell E. Davis and his wife, Galina, who used the reports to solicit business.

Mitchell Davis was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1 million. Galina Davis was sentenced to probation and fined $80,000.

Former officers Marlon Caldwell and Cauncenet Brown were previously sentenced, too - Caldwell to 13 months, Brown to 10 months.

The fourth former officer, Terri Owens, pleaded guilty in December and still faces sentencing.

