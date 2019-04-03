Cardinals home opener postponed due to weather - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cardinals home opener postponed due to weather

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their home opener against the San Diego Padres.

The Cardinals organization says the game will now start at 3:15 p.m. Friday.  Busch Stadium gates will open at noon.

Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game should use those same tickets for the rescheduled game on Friday. Opening Day festivities will also take place Friday.

A schedule of official activities and information can be found at cardinals.com/OpeningDay.

