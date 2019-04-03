St. Louis County inmate died from internal bleeding

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A medical examiner's investigation shows that a St. Louis County jail inmate found dead in February died of internal bleeding.

Twenty-nine-year-old John Shy is one of three inmates at the St. Louis County Justice Center who have died this year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday obtained the medical examiner's report through a public records request. Medical Examiner Mary Case told the newspaper that Shy had a blood vessel that became inflamed in his bowels and would not stop bleeding. She did not know what caused it.

On the day Shy died, jailers twice sent him to a hospital for stomach pain. The hospital diagnosed him with constipation.

Shy's mother says she wants answers about whether jail staff acted appropriately when her son was clearly very sick.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

