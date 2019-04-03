Missing Missouri man found dead in farm field - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missing Missouri man found dead in farm field

HAYTI, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old man found in a southeast Missouri farm field.

KFVS-TV reports that a farmer found the body Tuesday afternoon in a field in Pemiscot County, near Hayti. The sheriff's department identified the victim as William Swinton of Kennett. He had been reported missing to Kennett police on March 12.

Hayti is about 190 miles south of St. Louis.

Information from: KFVS-TV, http://www.kfvs12.com

