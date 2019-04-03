Crash impacting traffic on I-57 near Sesser - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash impacting traffic on I-57 near Sesser

WSIL -- Multiple first responders are heading to the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 northbound near the Sesser exit.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

We will update details as they are released.

