Crash impacting traffic on I-57 near Sesser

WSIL -- Multiple first responders are heading to the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 northbound near the Sesser exit.
WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.
WSIL -- Did you know radar used to track rain and storms can also sometimes pick up on other objects? Wednesday morning, Doppler radar picked up on what we call "roost rings".
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- Deputies are looking for several people who are wanted on outstanding warrants for charges ranging from drugs to robbery.
WSIL -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
MARION, Ill. -- The Southern Illinois Earth Science Club returns to the Pavilion in Marion this weekend with a big event.
WSIL -- One more great afternoon to get outdoors! Dry weather continues on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 60s.
CARBONDALE -- Mike Henry has been re-elected for a second term as Carbondale mayor.
BENTON -- Franklin County voters have approved a one percent sales tax to fund a new courthouse.
MARION -- Businessman Mike Absher has won the race for Marion Mayor.