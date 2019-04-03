Appalachian commission funding projects in Ky., Ohio, NC - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Appalachian commission funding projects in Ky., Ohio, NC

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced grants aimed at supporting local responses to the substance abuse epidemic in Kentucky and Ohio.

The commission says in a news release it has awarded $1.14 million to WestCare Kentucky Inc. in Pikeville, Kentucky, to convert a building into a residential treatment facility for women.

The commission also awarded $1.1 million to Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, to coordinate a regional treatment, recovery and workforce training network primarily for women with substance abuse problems in southeast Ohio.

In addition, the commission awarded $1.1 million to the North Carolina State University Center for Environmental Farming Systems to boost food system development in western North Carolina.

The ARC says it has invested more than $148 million in 185 projects across Appalachia since 2015.

