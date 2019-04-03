3 in custody after man found dead in central Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 in custody after man found dead in central Missouri

Posted: Updated:

CALWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say three people are in custody after a man was killed in central Missouri.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that deputies found the victim dead early Tuesday after responding to a disturbance call near the unincorporated Callaway County town of Calwood, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Columbia. Sheriff Clay Chism says the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details were immediately released, including the name of the victim or the identities of the suspects.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.