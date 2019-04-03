Warrant Wednesday: April 3, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- Deputies are looking for several people who are wanted on outstanding warrants for charges ranging from drugs to robbery.
WSIL -- Several sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
MARION, Ill. -- The Southern Illinois Earth Science Club returns to the Pavilion in Marion this weekend with a big event.
WSIL -- One more great afternoon to get outdoors! Dry weather continues on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 60s.
CARBONDALE -- Mike Henry has been re-elected for a second term as Carbondale mayor.
BENTON -- Franklin County voters have approved a one percent sales tax to fund a new courthouse.
MARION -- Businessman Mike Absher has won the race for Marion Mayor.
WSIL -- Find county-by-county results for the April 2, 2019 Consolidated Election.
WSIL -- Voters across southern Illinois went to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard.
HARRISBURG -- With just 17 votes separating incumbent John McPeek and challenger Robert Wilson, it appears McPeek will remain in the Harrisburg mayor's office.
