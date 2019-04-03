Warrant Wednesday: April 3, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

Jeremy R. Thiele, 29, is wanted for failing to appear for a theft control intent charge. He is described as 6'0" tall, 165 pounds and last known to be living in the Marion area. Thiele's bond is set at $10,000.

Britny L. Sutton, 33, is wanted for failing to appear for a theft control intent charge. She is described as 5'2" tall, 140 pounds with blue eyes and last known to be in the Christopher area. Sutton's bond is set at $5,000.

Michael S. Newberry, 35, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of methamphetamine. He is described as 6'2" tall, 179 pounds with hazel eyes and last known to be in the Marion area. Newberry's bond is set at $5,000.

Ally R. Morris, 19, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of a controlled substance. She is described as 5'4" tall, 140 pounds with blue eyes and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Morris' bond is set at $5,000.

Kelcey K. Dick,31, is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation stemming from an original charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She is described as 5'3" tall, 105 pounds with blue eyes and last known to be in the Coello area. Her bond is set at $7,500.

Deborah L. Wright, 52, is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation stemming from an original charge of robbery. She is described as 5'1" tall, 115 pounds with green eyes and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Wright's bond is set at $10,000.

Jordan M. Clark, 33, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of a controlled substance. He is described as 6'4" tall, 170 pounds with blue eyes and last known to be in the West Frankfort area. Clark's bond is set at $5,000.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.