Roost rings pop up on Doppler radar in southern Illinois

WSIL -- Did you know radar that is used to track rain and storms can also pick up on other objects?

Wednesday morning, Doppler radar picked up on what may have appeared to be light rain to the untrained eye, but it was moving in odd directions, seemingly spreading away from a centralized point. This was not rain, but instead what meteorologists and biologists call "roost rings".

Roost rings pop up in the warmer months of the year near some of the area's lakes as large flocks of birds congregate together at night, then take flight at sunrise to forage and feed. While radar can't pick up on the type of bird, purple martins are the most common to cause roost rings.

Keep an eye on radar this spring and maybe you can spot these "roost rings" on News 3 This Morning!